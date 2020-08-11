Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after buying an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $131.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

