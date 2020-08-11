Revlon (NYSE:REV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Revlon has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

