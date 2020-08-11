RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

