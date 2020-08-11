RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

