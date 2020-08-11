Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) PT Raised to $30.00

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

NYSE RST opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Rosetta Stone has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.