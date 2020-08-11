Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. 1,982,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,417. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

