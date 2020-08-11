Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 45.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 378,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,118. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

