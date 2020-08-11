Rossmore Private Capital Buys 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,908. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.