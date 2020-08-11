Rossmore Private Capital Buys Shares of 3,816 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,986 shares of company stock worth $10,982,425. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.66. 100,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.