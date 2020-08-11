Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.39 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $275.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

