Rossmore Private Capital Has $618,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,469,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,548 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,073 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 2,042,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

