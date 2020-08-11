Rossmore Private Capital Invests $587,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

