Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $229,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,837. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

