Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $249,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,618. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

