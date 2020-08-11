Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $288,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.41. The stock had a trading volume of 527,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.49 and its 200 day moving average is $194.02. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $231.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

