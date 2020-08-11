Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 3,326 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.43. 8,230,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,962. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a PE ratio of -211.98, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

