Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 3,948 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,507,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

