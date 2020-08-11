Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,553. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

