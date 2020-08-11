Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,000 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.25.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $263.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,918. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

