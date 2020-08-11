Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 4,000 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

