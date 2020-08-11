Rossmore Private Capital Takes $239,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145,934 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 382,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

