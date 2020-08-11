Rossmore Private Capital Trims Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after buying an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 2,445,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,763. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

