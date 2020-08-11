Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoHealth in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoHealth in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,172. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

