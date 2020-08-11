Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $26.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.74.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 12,307,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $103,003,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $55,092,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $51,837,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $51,288,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

