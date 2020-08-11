Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $74.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.81.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 920,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,390. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

