Royal Bank of Canada Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to $23.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of INGXF opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

