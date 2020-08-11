Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $48.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

