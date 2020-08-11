Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,501.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,486.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

