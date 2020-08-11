Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.12. 159,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $297.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

