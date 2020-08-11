Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 151 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,517. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

