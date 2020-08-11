Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 903 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 903 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.95. 65,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

