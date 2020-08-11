Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 462,710 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 111.5% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 67,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $98,989.02. Insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,441. The stock has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

