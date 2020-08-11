Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 560.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after acquiring an additional 918,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.88. 106,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.