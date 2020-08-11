Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $205,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $139.34. 52,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.