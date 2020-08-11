Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $36,840,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,370.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 848,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 709,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090,708. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

