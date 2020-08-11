Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 383,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

