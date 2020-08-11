Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $109,968,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 430,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,594. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

