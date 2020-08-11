Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 32,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

MGIC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 2,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

