Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 7,077 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $123,961,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,855,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 48,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,196. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

