Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $136.06. 94,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,715. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

