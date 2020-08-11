Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.25.

SAFM stock opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 120.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 944,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,243,000 after purchasing an additional 303,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 187,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

