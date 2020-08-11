Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. 11,554,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

