Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 16.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $66,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,864,000. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 755,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 881,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $79.96. 483,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,062. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.