Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Trimmed by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.96. 1,266,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,405. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.

