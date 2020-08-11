Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.73 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.73), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

SCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

