Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Insider Peter J. Ippolito Sells 5,015 Shares

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $659.38. 8,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,809. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $659.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.41. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

