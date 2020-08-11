Short Interest in Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Declines By 78.9%

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACKAY shares. HSBC raised shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Arcelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Arcelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.