Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Decreases By 8.6%

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 120,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $61,372.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 166.6% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 126,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 119,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

