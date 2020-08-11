Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Decreases By 9.4%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

ILPT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after purchasing an additional 361,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

