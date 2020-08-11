Short Interest in MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Declines By 78.0%

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 79,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

